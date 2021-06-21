Baseball
Seniors finish 2-1 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS — After outscoring two opponents by a combined 27-0 on Friday, the Norfolk Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank Seniors dropped a game on Saturday and trailed in the second inning of a game on Sunday before it was called for lightning in Sioux Falls.
On Friday, the Norfolkans fell to a team from Pierre, 6-4. The team from South Dakota’s state capital led 4-3, then added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth.
Norfolk answered with a run in the bottom of the frame but it wasn’t enough. The Seniors had only four hits; Nolan Strand had two of them.
Jack Borgman worked four innings, gave up seven hits, five earned runs and struck out three in the loss.
On Sunday, Norfolk trailed 6-3 but had the bases loaded with two out in the bottom of the second with Grant Colligan at the plate when the game was called for lightning.
The Norfolk Seniors are 10-14 on the year and visit Hastings on Tuesday for a doubleheader with games at 5 and 7 p.m.
Juniors third in Wahoo
WAHOO — The Norfolk Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics Juniors won two and lost one over the weekend to take third place in the Sam Crawford Classic.
Norfolk opened with an 11-3 victory over MABL Black. Jacob Colligan and Dylan Viergutz had three hits apiece for the winners.
Host Wahoo then defeated Norfolk 12-8. The Norfolkans trailed 8-7 after 4½ innings, but gave up four runs in the bottom of the fifth. Easton Sullivan had two hits to lead Norfolk.
The juniors closed out the tournament with a win, 14-6 over Ashland-Greenwood. Sawyer Wolf and Evan Harper both went 4 for 4 at the plate for Norfolk.
“Overall, I was happy with how we hit the ball this weekend. We need to continue to get better on defense and limiting the mental mistakes,” Juniors coach Jerrett Mills said. “We have eight games coming up in the next nine days, so we need to rest up and be ready to go on Thursday against Hastings.”
First pitch for the road doubleheader is 4 p.m.
The tournament was named in honor of Wahoo native Sam Crawford. who played 19 major league seasons (1899-1917) for the Cincinnati Reds and Detroit Tigers. Crawford holds the major league career record for triples with 309 — a record that will likely never be broken. He was inducted into the baseball hall of fame in 1957.
Softball
Golden Girls state champions
HASTINGS — The Norfolk Golden Girls 18s won seven and lost one over the weekend to win the American Softball Association Class B state tournament.
The Norfolkans’ only loss came on Saturday, a 9-3 setback to Hastings Select. The Golden Girls then battled back through the losers bracket before defeating the same Hastings team twice on Sunday, 12-7 and 6-4.
On Saturday afternoon, Norfolk gave up six runs to Hastings in the fourth and fifth innings and could not rebound. Rylee Renner had two hits while Tara Koch took the pitching loss for Norfolk.
The Golden Girls bounced back on Sunday with a 5-2 win over Nebraska Venom. Cyndee Hopkins and Hannah Renner had two hits apiece for Norfolk while Koch worked a complete game in the pitching circle for the win.
The Norfolkans followed that with an 11-3 romp over the Lincoln Rockets. The Golden Girls pounded out 12 hits in the win. Taylor Schmidt had three while Addison Duranski, Ava Borgman and Renner had two each. Katie Stachura pitched a complete game, striking out eight for the win.
With the victory, the Norfolk girls advanced to the semifinals where they cruised past Calvary 16-2. Schmidt, Duranski, Renner and Stachura had two hits apiece for the winners while Koch struck out four in a complete-game victory.
That set the stage for a Golden Girls versus Hastings showdown in the finals and since the hosts had not suffered defeat in the tournament, the Norfolkans had to defeat them twice.
Norfolk put up three runs in the top of the first, but Hastings answered with two in both the first and second innings to take a 4-3 lead into the third.
The Golden Girls regained the lead when Miley Wichman blasted a three-run homer in the top of the third and Norfolk never trailed again en route to a 12-7 win.
Norfolk had 14 hits in the victory. Wichman, Borgman, Renner, Rebecca Hazlett, Stachura and Hopkins finished with two each while Stachura worked the complete game in the pitching circle, striking out seven, for the win.
That forced a winner-take-all contest between the same two teams. Both sides scored twice in the second and the score remained 2-all until Norfolk scored single runs in the fifth and sixth.
But Hastings bounced back in the top of the seventh with two runs to tie the game at 4. That set the stage for Wichman’s heroics.
Natalia Linn opened the bottom of the seventh, reaching base after being hit by a pitch. Then Wichman launched a pitch over the center field fence to give the Golden Girls the win and state championship in walk-off fashion.
Wichman had two of Norfok’s six hits while Koch fired a complete game four-hitter for the pitching victory.
The Golden Girls 18s are now 30-3-1 on the season and are off until the weekend of July 2-4 when they travel to Sioux Falls for the Ringneck Classic.