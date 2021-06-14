Baseball
Lynam named All-American
Northeast Community College left fielder Colin Lynam of Springfield has been named NJCAA, Division II third-team All-American.
Lynam started in 61 games for the Hawks, hit .391 with 56 RBI, 15 doubles and 13 home runs. He stole 16 bases and had an on-base percentage of .490 to go along with a .658 slugging percentage.
Lynam finished eighth in NJCAA DII in hits and 26th in home runs. He also guided the Hawks to another 30-win season.
“I am so happy and proud of Colin and what he has accomplished,” head coach Marcus Clapp said. “He is the epitome of what junior college baseball is about. He went from being a walk-on to an All-American. What more needs to be said about who he is and his character?”
Seniors finish 3-1 in Yankton
YANKTON — The Norfolk Post 16 Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank seniors won three and lost one over the weekend in Yankton.
On Friday, Norfolk defeated the host Yankton squad 10-4. Grant Colligan picked up the pitching victory for Norfolk.
Lammers Trailers/Elkhorn Valley Bank suffered its only loss of the weekend later on Friday, falling to Sioux Falls East, 13-2. Hudson Waldow suffered the pitching loss.
Norfolk rebounded on Saturday to defeat Blair 11-2. Waldow and Jackson Schwanebeck had two hits apiece for the Norfolkans while Ryland Bates earned the win on the mound.
Norfolk then won its third game of the weekend with an 11-6 victory over Omaha South.
Nolan Strand finished with two hits for Norfolk while Colby Nelson picked up the pitching victory.
The Norfolk seniors are 8-13 and travel to Sioux Falls on Friday where they’ll take on Jackson, Minnesota and Sioux Falls West on Friday, Pierre on Saturday and Wayzata, Minnesota on Sunday.
Juniors split with Gretna
The Norfolk Post 16 Faith Regional Physician Services Orthopedics Juniors split with Gretna on Saturday, dropping the first game 7-6 before winning the nightcap 12-2.
“We didn’t come out and play with urgency in the first game and it showed,” Juniors coach Jerrett Mills said, “but I did like how we fought back to make it a close game.
“We took care of business in game 2 from all aspects of the game. Carter Ramaekers did great on the mound for us and threw four quality innings. We will need to come out and play hard right away on Tuesday.”
The Juniors host Columbus on Tuesday in a doubleheader with games slated to start at 5 and 7 p.m.
Basketball
YMCA to host Trader camp
Mike Trader’s Annual Mid-America Basketball Camp will conduct day camp for both boys and girls June 21-24 at the Norfolk Family YMCA.
the camp is for athletes eight years old through 11th grade.
More than 150 boys and girls who played in the 2021 state basketball tournaments have attended Mike Trader’s camp.
The camp focuses on fundamental skills and is taught by coaches from throughout the nation. It combines the teaching of these skills with team play and contests throughout the camp.
For more information and application forms call 402-960-8011 or email mtrader@hastings.edu.