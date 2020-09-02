Volleyball
Panthers snatch home sweep
Norfolk topped Grand Island 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-20 Tuesday night in Heartland Athletic Conference play to push its record above .500 early in the season.
Erin Schwanebeck led a balanced attack with 14 kills and two ace serves for the Panthers. Tessa Gall added 12 kills, 16 digs and two solo blocks, while Karly Kalin pitched in 11 kills and 14 digs. Carlie Streich was credited with 45 set assists and 14 digs. Carly Ries and Jaci Driscoll both knocked down two ace serves.
For Grand Island, Lilly Reed had four solo blocks and seven kills, while Jill Rose had 22 digs and Camaron Pfeifer 27 assists.
NEXT UP
Norfolk (3-2) at Lincoln Southeast, Tuesday
Norfolk Catholic claims opener
Preseason Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic rebounded from a third-set loss to take down West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic 26-24, 25-23, 19-25, 25-18 on Tuesday night for a victory in its home season opening match.
“It’s always good to get a first, season-opener win,” coach Michaela Bellar said. “I don’t think we played great, but give credit to GACC for playing a tough match.”
Sophomore Channatee Robles and freshman Avery Yosten led a balanced attack for the Knights with 12 kills each, while Robles had 17 digs and Yosten added four solo blocks. Mary Fennessy finished with 11 kills, five solo blocks and three ace serves. Carly Marshall had 35 assists and 16 digs. Taylor Kautz led with 23 digs.
For the visiting Bluejays, freshman Isabel Hass had 39 digs, while junior Sophia Hass had a double-double with 23 digs and a team-high 16 kills. Evelyn Wooldrik spiked 11 kills, while Megan Plagge had 18 digs and three service aces, and Erica Engelmeyer added 18 digs.
“We’ve got to work on limiting our errors, but overall, I’m proud of the girls for getting the win,” Bellar said.
NEXT UP
Guardian Angels Central Catholic (0-2), Jean Groth Northeast Nebraska Volleyball Classic at North Bend, Thursday.
Norfolk Catholic (1-0) at Pierce, Thursday
Golf
Battle Creek wins triangular
BATTLE CREEK — Megan Lutt carded a 43 to lead host Battle Creek during a triangular with Elkhorn Valley and Wayne on Tuesday at Evergreen Hills Golf Course.
The Bravettes shot a 194 as a team.
Battle Creek (194): Megan Lutt 43, Emma Wilkinson 45; Joslyn Hrabanek 50, Ali Kersten 56, Molly Heimes 58.
Elkhorn Valley: Erica Brown 53, Journey Werner 57, Abby Brown 77, Emma Qualset 79.
Wayne: Natalie Bentjen 48, Riley Haschke 57, Trinity Surber 87.
Softball
Area box scores
Boone Central 11, Blue River 1
Blue River 001 0 — 1 2 2
Boone Central 01(10) X — 11 9 2
WP: Ashtyn Hedlund. LP: A. Neujahr. 2B: (BR) A. Carter. (BC) Hedlund, Krohn, Patzel. 3B: (BC) Olnes. HR: (BC) Choat.
Guardian Angels CC 11, Ponca 0
Guardian Angels CC 310 7 — 11
Ponca 000 0 — 0
WP: Erin Franzluebbers. 2B: (GACC) Aubrey Kreikemeier, Jenna Schinstock. SB: (GACC) Brenna Rief, Leah Jansen 2, Brynn Baumert, Schinstock.
NEN 12, O’Neill 2
O’Neill 020 0 — 2 3 2
NEN 650 1 — 12 8 0
WP: Macy Stuhr. LP: Ryanne Pistulka. 2B: (NEN) Dawson Anderson. 3B: (NEN) Maria Ras 2. SB: (NEN) Skyler Prokop.
Pierce 20, West Point-Beemer 12
West Point-Beemer 100 56 — 12 16 3
Pierce 323 48 — 20 12 2
WP: Macy Stuhr. LP: Ryanne Pistulka. 2B: (PIE) Addison Sporleder, Madelyn Hanson. HR: (PIE) Hanson. SB: (PIE) Braxtynne Emerson, Isabelle Skrdla 2, Elizabeth Hammer 4, Sporleder.
Tekamah-Herman 9, Twin River 1
Tekamah-Herman 510 012 — 9 6 5
Twin River 000 010 — 1 6 2
Twin River 17, North Bend Central 5
North Bend Central 202 1 — 5 6 5
Twin River 059 3 — 17 8 1