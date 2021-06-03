Football
Nebraska camps open to public
Nebraska Football will open Memorial Stadium to fans for four camps this month, beginning Friday with the first of two Friday Night Lights camps. Each of the four camps will be free to the public.
The other camps include the second Friday Night Lights camp (June 18), the Huskers’ 7 on 7 Camp (June 13) and the Adidas Pipeline OL/DL Camp (June 19).
Both Friday Night Lights events will take place from approximately 6-8 p.m., with gates to the stadium open at 5 p.m. Fans may enter the Stadium through Gate 3 on the Southwest Corner of Memorial Stadium.
The 7-on-7 camp on Sunday, June 13, will begin with pool play at approximately 9:30 a.m. Stadium gates will open at 9 a.m.
The Adidas Pipeline camp will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, with gates opening at 10:30 a.m.
The UNL clear-bag policy will be in effect for the camps and patrons will be asked to take non-compliant bags back to their vehicles. Visit Huskers.com/gameday for more details on the policy.
Fans will not be allowed on the field before, during or after the event and are asked not to interact with campers during the event.
Basketball
All-star rosters announced
GRAND ISLAND — Three area athletes will participate in the Tom Dinsdale Auto/Striv Sports all-star basketball games which will be held at Grand Island Central Catholic High School on Saturday, June 12. The girls’ game will tip-off at 5 p.m., with the boys’ game to follow.
This game will feature some of the top talent from Striv schools across the state, as well as the Tri-Cities area.
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur star Carragan Tietz will play in the girls game while Evan Haisch of Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Gunnar Ray of Oakland-Craig will play in the boys game.
The games will be live-streamed on striv.tv/striv-sports.
Golf
Lawson fires ace at Fair Play
Tom Lawson of Norfolk recorded a hole in one on Wednesday at Fair Play golf course south of Norfolk.
Lawson fired his ace on the 144-yard No. 15 with a 6 hybrid. Witnesses were Lance Lawson, Kent Lawson and Janice Schumacher.
Burns 7th in Class D
Creighton’s Gage Burns shot a two-day total of 161 in the Class D state golf tournament last week in North Platte, good for a seventh-place finish.
In the Daily News story, we incorrectly cited Burns as being from Plainview and having a different score. Plainview’s Riley Kaup tied for 10th place with a 164.