Senior Legion pairings released
The Nebraska American Legion athletic committee released the pairings on Wednesday of two area tournaments involving Northeast Nebraska teams: B5 in Wayne and C2 in Scribner.
Both tournaments begin on Friday. The pairings for B3 in West Point, B4 in Wahoo, C1 in Crofton and C7 in Bridgeport were published in Wedneday’s Daily News.
For updates and results go to nelegionbaseball.net and click “2021 tournaments.”
Area Senior Legion Tournaments
B5 at Wayne
Friday, Game 1 — 4 p.m.: No. 5 Stanton vs. No. 4 O’Neill; Game 2 — 7 p.m.: No. 3 Pierce vs. No. 2 Wayne.
Saturday, Game 3 — 1 p.m.: Stanton-O’Neill loser vs. Pierce-Wayne loser; Game 4 — 4 p.m.: No. 1 Columbus Lakeview vs. Stanton-O’Neill winner.
Sunday, Game 5 — 1 p.m.: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser; Game 6 — 4 p.m.: Game 4 winner vs. Pierce-Wayne winner.
Monday, Game 7 — 7 p.m.: Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 winner.
Tuesday, Game 8 — 4 p.m.: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner; Immediately following first game: If necessary game.
C2 at Scribner
Friday, Game 1 — 1 p.m.: No. 1 Pender vs. No. 6 Wisner-Pilger-Beemer; Game 2 — 4 p.m.: No. 2 Wakefield vws. No. 5 Tekamah-Herman; Game 3 — 7 p.m.: No. 3 Hooper-Scribner vs. No. 4 North Bend-Morse Bluff.
Saturday, Game 4 — 1 p.m.: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser; Game 5 — 4 p.m.: Game 3 loser vs. Game 1 winner; Game 6 — 7 p.m.: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner.
If 4 teams remain after Game 6
Sunday, Game 8 — 2:30 p.m.: Game 6 loser vs. Game 4 winner; Game 7 — 5 p.m.: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner.
Monday, Game 9 — 7 p.m.: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 winner.
Tuesday, Game 10 — 5:30 p.m.: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner; Game 11 — Immediately following first game: Same 2 teams if necessary.
If 5 teams remain after Game 6
Sunday, Game 7 — 2:30 p.m.: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser; Game 8 — 5 p.m.: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner.
Monday, Game 9 — 7 p.m.: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner.
Tuesday, Game 10 — 5:30 p.m.: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner; Game 11 — Immediately following first game: Same 2 teams if necessary.
Athletics
Area coaches to be honored
LINCOLN — The Nebraska Coaches Association is holding its 53rd annual awards banquet on Sunday in Lincoln.
More than a dozen area coaches will be honored, including Norfolk High’s Tom Olson and Gary Schuurmans, and Lutheran High Northeast’s Kathy Gebhardt.
AREA NCA award recipients
State champion coaches: Joe Hesse, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family; Aaron Sterup, North Bend Central; Aaron Losing, Crofton; Bryan Reichmuth, Humphrey St. Francis; Justin Harris, Boone Central; Mark Brahmer, Pierce; Allan Kreikemeier, Guardian Angels Central Catholic; Kathy Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast; Dean Boyer, Plainview.
Jerry Stine Family Milestone Level IV Award: Tom Olson, Norfolk.
NCA Service Awards — 25-year coach: Mindy Swanson, Twin River; 35-year coach: Rusty Droescher, Oakland-Craig; 40-year coaches: Kirk Kellough, Scribner-Snyder; Randy Kliment, Creighton; Dean Korus, Humphrey St. Francis; Stan Mencke, Tekamah-Herman; Tom Olson, Norfolk; 45-year coaches: Gary Schuurmans, Norfolk; Dennis Walters, Boone Central.
Doyle Denny Heart of a Coach Award: Chuck Ross, Wisner-Pilger.
Ed Johnson Award: Rocky Ruhl, Wayne.
Volleyball
WSC earns academic award
WAYNE — For a record 19th consecutive year, the Wayne State volleyball team has earned the United State Marine Corps and American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2020-21 season.
The 2020-21 Wildcat volleyball team recorded an impressive team cumulative grade point average of 3.94.
The award, initiated in 1992-93, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade point average of at least 3.30 on a 4.0 scale.
Wayne State continues the longest active streak in NCAA Division II for achieving this honor — 19 straight years and is tied for second among all NCAA Division II schools for the most AVCA Team Academic Awards with 19 total.
The Wildcat volleyball team also had four seniors earn the NSIC/Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award and 11 players named to the NSIC Fall All-Academic Team.