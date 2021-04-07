Baseball
Sintek leads WSC past Bemidji St.
Wayne — Redshirt freshman starting pitcher Brody Sintek fired a complete game, five-hit shutout to carry Wayne State in a 1-0 win over Bemidji State Tuesday afternoon followed by an 11-9 Beaver victory in the second game of an NSIC baseball doubleheader played in Bemidji, Minnesota.
The opener saw redshirt freshman Brody Sintek toss a complete game, five-hit shutout to lead the Wildcats in the victory over the Beavers.
Wayne State scored what proved to be the lone run of the ball game in the top of the first inning as Brendan Madsen opened the game with a single and came home on a two-out single through the right side by CJ Neumann giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. The second game saw five errors hamper the Wildcats as Bemidji State gained a split in the doubleheader with an 11-9 win over the Wildcats.
Hawks split games with Ellsworth
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — Tyler Monroe collected five hits in six at-bats in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday as Northeast Community College split with Ellsworth Community College, 7-3 and 13-5 in Iowa Falls, Iowa.
The Hawks couldn’t scratch across a run when it needed to the most in Game 1, scoring just a run in the top of the first inning and two more in the top of the sixth.
The Hawks had no problems scoring runs in Game 2 as they pushed across seven runs in the first two innings.
Monroe went 5-for-6 with three runs, two RBI, a double and two home runs.
Chris Mazzini picked up his third win on the mound, tossing four innings, while allowing two earned runs off three hits.
Basketball
NECC falls in regionals
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Northeast Community College women’s basketball team couldn’t keep up with the highly potent offense from Iowa Western Community College, falling 78-60 at the Reiver Arena in the Region XI Championship on Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Breanna Stouffer led the Hawks with 18 points. Taylor Peter added a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Ashley Hassett pitched in nine points and six boards.
Soccer
LNE downs Norfolk boys
The Norfolk boys soccer team lost its starting goalkeeper in the first half of their match against Lincoln Northeast and later fell 3-1 on Tuesday.
Norfolk’s Brett Reestman scored the lone goal, assisted by Arturo Castro.
Lincoln High shuts out Panthers
LINCOLN — On a windy evening, Lincoln High took a 1-0 lead into halftime and later scored two goals in the second half when they had the wind behind their backs. They went on to shutout the Norfolk girls soccer team 3-0.
Lincoln High came out of half with a goal and scored 10 minutes later, while the Panthers didn’t have an answer.
“We continue to struggle creating chances and are not finishing the chances we do create,” Norfolk coach Kyle Mather said.
Track and Field
Gators, Trojans shine at HNC
Hartington Cedar Catholic and Wisner-Pilger dominated at the Hartington-Newcastle Invite on Tuesday.
Pender’s Ashley Ostrand won three events including the 100 and 200 meter dash. Carson Noecker won three individual events for Cedar Catholic and helped them finish first in the 4x800meter relay.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE INVITE
Boys: Hartington Cedar Catholic 133, Hartington-Newcastle 84, Wisner-Pilger 76, Ponca 71, Wynot 63, Tri County Northeast 59, Pender 22, Hartington Cedar Catholic JV 4.
Boys top two placers: 100 meter dash: 1. HNC Kobe Heitman 11.68, 2. PEN Dylan Vogt 12.09; 200 meter dash: 1. WYN Charlie Schroeder 24.11, 2. HNC Jake Peitz 24.19; 400 meter dash: 1. WPG August Scholting 54.78, 2. WPG Beau Ruskamp 54.79; 800 meter run: 1. HCC Carson Noecker 2:07.45, 2. WPG A. Scholting 2:12.52; 1600 meter run: 1. HCC C. Noecker 4:30.05, 2. PON Brody Taylor 4:58.58; 3200 meter run: 1. HCC C. Noecker 9:39.01, 2. PON B. Taylor 11:19.74; 100 meter hurdles: 1. WPG Beau Ruskamp 17.44, 2. TCN Ty Krommenhoeck 17.74; 300 meter hurdles: 1. HNC Mayson McIntosh 46.89, 2. TCN T. Krommenhoek 48.24; 4x100 meter relay: 1. PON (D. Anderson, Caiden Bellows, Evan Keller, Taylor Korth) 48.85, 2. WPG 57.29; 4x400 meter relay: 1. HCC (Alex Kuehn, Jaxson Bernecker, Carson Arens, Owen Heimes) 3:50.85, 2. HNC 3:51.84; 4x800 meter relay: 1. HCC (Lukas Wortmann, Parker Albers, C. Arens, C. Noecker) 9:00.82, 2. WYN 9:45.45; High jump: 1. HCC C. Arens 5-10.00, 2. WYN Jack Kutchta 5-10.00; Pole vault: 1. HCC Easton Becker 11-06.00, 2. HCC Blake Arens 11-06.00; Long jump: 1. HCC O. Heimes 20-01.00, 2. HCC Alex Kuehn 19-03.50; Triple jump: 1. WPG Jack Knust 38-06.50, 2. TCN Steven Sullivan 38-06.00; Shot put: 1. PON Matt Logue 47-04.00, 2. PON T. Korth 43-08.00; Discus: 1. WYN Peyton Wieseler 134.04, 2 PON M. Logue 128-07.
Girls: Wisner-Pilger 105, Pender 97, Wynot 96, Ponca 72, Tri County Northeast 64, Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Hartington-Newcastle 30, Wisner-Pilger JV 1.
Girls top two placers: 100 meter dash: 1. PEN Ashley Ostrand 12.84, 2. WPG Lindsey Kneifl 12.97; 200 meter dash: 1. PEN Ashley Ostrand 27.45, 2. WYN Kinslee Heimes 27.87; 400 meter dash: 1. PEN A. Ostrand 1:01.34, 2. WPG L. Kneifl 1:01.34; 800 meter run: 1. HCC Laney Kathol 2:27.10, 2. TCN Alli Jackson 2:29.64; 1600 meter run: 1. TCH Rhyanne Mackling 5:54.64, 2. WPG Alea Rasmussen 6:01.43; 3200 meter run: 1. HCC Sara Burbach 13:21.61, 2. HNC Jessica Opfer, 14:10.20; 100 meter hurdles: 1. WPG K. Svoboda 15.77, 2. PEN Zoey Lehmkuhl 17.69; 300 meter hurdles: 1. WPG K. Svoboda 49.03, 2. WYN Kayla Pinkelman 52.91; 4x100 meter relay: 1. WYN (Ki. Heimes, Karly Heimes, Myrah Sudbeck, Krystal Sudbeck) 52.01, 2. PON 53.09; 4x400 meter relay: 1. WYN (Ke. Pinkleman, M. Sudbeck, Ka. Pinkelman, K. Heimes) 4:23.00, 2. HCC 4:23.58; 4x800 meter relay: 1. HCC (S. Burbach, Jordan Steffen, Makenzie Arens, L. Kathol) 10:42.82, 2. WYN 11:04.88; High jump: 1. HCC L. Kathol 5-00.00, 2. WYN K. Heimes 4-10.00; Pole vault: 1. WPG K. Svoboda 10-00.00, 2. WPG Tori Stuhr 7-06.00; Long jump: 1. TCN Jordyn Carr 17-09.00, 2. WPG L. Kneifl 16-11.50; Triple jump: 1. WPG L. Kneifl 35-06.75, 2. TCN A. Jackson 34-10.75; Shot put: 1. PON Brooke Languis 42-04.25, 2. TCN Carly Dickens 33-00.50; Discus: 1. PON B. Languis 109-08, 2. PEN Dawson Anderson 99-02.