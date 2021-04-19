Basketball
All-ICCAC teams announced
The ICCAC Division I Men’s and Women’s All-Region teams have been announced.
Four Northeast players were selected to the women’s team. Ashley Hassett and Taylor Peter were selected to the first team while Patricija Peric and Breanna Stouffer were named honorable mention. Peter led the Hawks with 15.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.
For the men’s team, the Hawks had another four players selected. Michael Anderson was named to the second team while Ben Tew, Evan Decker and Jared Lopez were named honorable mention. Anderson led Northeast with 18.5 points and 7 rebounds per game.
WOMEN
First team: Gabriella Smith, Hayley Berfiend, Isnelle Natabou, Iowa Western; Ashley Hassett, Taylor Peter, Northeast; Eva Zaragoza, Marshalltown.
Northeast selections: Patricija Peric, Breanna Stouffer, Honorable mention.
MEN
First team: Tyem Freeman, Chris Payton, Indian Hills; Koby Isaac, Jesiah West, Southeastern; David Roberts, Marshalltown.
Northeast selections: Michael Anderson, Second team; Ben Tew, Evan Decker, Jared Lopez, honorable mention.
GOLF
Pierce wins at Boone Central
The Blue Jays of Pierce had three players finish in the top 10, lifting them to first place in the Boone Central Invitational on Saturday.
Tanner Walling of Wayne was the medalist with a 79, just one stroke ahead of Boone Central’s Payton Frederick. Chaden roth led Pierce with an 81 and finished third overall.
Jacob Cerny led the Knights with an 87 and placed ninth among players.
BOONE CENTRAL INVITE
Pierce 341, Wayne 349, Lakeview 369, Ord 369, Schuyler 369, Battle Creek 373, Boone Central 383, Fullerton 387, O’Neill 394, Norfolm Catholic 398, Twin River 454, Boone Central JV 472.
Top 10 individuals
1. Tanner Walling, WAY, 79; 2. Payton Frederick, BC, 80; T3. Chaden Roth, PIE, 81; T3. Bo Armstrong, WAY, 81; 5. Hunter Raabe, PIE 83; T6. Kelen Meyer, ORD, 84; T6. Kurt Schnieder, LKV, 84; 8. Kirby Smith, FULL, 86; 9. Jacob Cerny, NC, 87; T10. Thane Hardwick, BC, 88, T10. Peyton Matthews, ONL, 88; T10. Easton Hall, Schuyler, 88; T10. Tyler Race, PIE, 88.
Norfolk Catholic finishers
Austin Meikle 97, Aden Dominisse 105, Gavin Yosten 109, Ashton Cunningham 110.
Beach volleyball
WSC drops championship game
Tavares, Fla. — The Wayne State College beach volleyball team battled the University of Tampa 2 team in the Silver Division final of the AVCA Small College Beach Championship Sunday afternoon, but the Wildcats fell 4-1 to the Spartans to finish second place in the Silver Division and eighth place overall at the event played in Tavares, Florida.
Wayne State’s win came from the #3 pairing of Kelsie Cada and Jordan McCormick, who picked up a 21-19, 21-19 victory in their match.
The Wildcats suffered three close losses to the Spartans in matches that went three sets. The #2 team of Alyssa Ballenger and Maddie Duffy fell 17-21, 21-12 and 9-15. The #4 duo of Jessie Brandl and Isabelle Vacek were defeated in extra points by scores of 19-21, 22-20 and 19-21 while the #5 pairing of Jacee Weber and Elly Larson suffered a 17-21, 21-14 and 8-15 loss.
Wayne State ends the beach volleyball season with a 5-5 record.
Tennis
North Star Invite postponed
The Lincoln North Star Invite scheduled for Monday has been postponed due to inclement weather. The host school is working on a makeup date which will be shared as soon as it’s confirmed.
Soccer
Panther boys lose in overtime
LINCOLN — Lincoln Southeast defeated Norfolk 2-1 in an overtime shootout on Saturday at Speedway Sports Complex.
Arturo Castro scored Norfolk’s lone goal during regulation.
Andrew Cudmore made two saves in goal during the shootout.
Santos stars for Northeast men
BETTENDORF, Iowa — Hugo Santos of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil guided the Northeast community College to victory on Saturday with five goals as the Hawks (1-4) topped Scott Community College, 7-4.
Santos tallied his fist two goals in the first half, while Breno Neves of Brasilia, Brazil added a goal in the 25th minute. Arvada, Colorado’s Conner Bickford got the Hawks on the scoreboard in the 49th minute, while Santos closed on the Northeast scoring with goals in the 57th, 77th and 83rd minutes. The Hawks outshot Scott, 17-11.
The Hawks welcome Dakota County Technical College for a 12:30 p.m. match on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Northeast women pitch shutout
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Northeast Community College women got right to work on Saturday, defeating Scott Community College 4-0.
McKenna Bailiff of Ashland put the Hawks (2-2-1) on the board in the 22nd minute off an assist from Sara Pedroza of Hastings. Naomi Pedroza, also of Hastings, found the back of the net, thanks to a penalty kick in the 38th minute as the Hawks took a 2-0 lead at intermission. Madi Foutz of Brighton, Colorado, tallied the third goal for the Hawks in the 62nd minute and Broomfield, Colorado’s Jonatha Tighe hit the final goal in the 69th minute off an assist from Pedroza.
The Hawks host Dakota County Technical College for a 2:30 p.m. match on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field in Norfolk.
Softball
Wayne State goes 0-4 in N.D.
MINOT, N.D. — Minot State notched a Northern Sun Conference sweep over Wayne State on Sunday, 8-1 and 13-3.
The opener saw Minot State score runs in five of six innings.
Wayne State (4-24) scored its run in the fifth inning when Jenna Etmans opened the inning with a single and scored on an Emily Hale single.
The second game saw the host Beavers post six-run innings in the second and fourth.
Wayne State scored one run in the fourth inning when Kamryn Sparks doubled and scored on a single by Etmans.
The Wildcats added two runs in the fifth inning on RBI doubles from Madison Gomez and Etmans.
On Saturday, the University of Mary had a walk off win in the opener, 9-8, followed by a 10-5 victory over Wayne State in the nightcap to sweep the Northern Sun Conference softball doubleheader on Saturday Bismarck.
The opener saw Wayne State score five runs in the top of the seventh to take an 8-7 lead, but Mary came back with a walk-off win in the bottom of the frame to hand the Wildcats a heart-breaking 9-8 setback.
The second game saw Wayne State outhit Mary 12-10, but the Wildcats could not overcome a seven-run fourth inning by the Marauders in a 10-5 Mary win.
Wayne State took a short-lived 4-3 lead with two runs in the top of the fourth on a two-run triple from KIm Vidlak.
But Mary gained control of the game with a seven-run fourth inning for a 10-4 lead.
Wayne State is scheduled to visit Southwest Minnesota State on Wednesday in Marshall for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
Baseball
Sioux Falls takes 2 of 3 from ’Cats
SIOUX FALLS — The University of Sioux Falls edged Wayne State 4-3 on Sunday in the series finale of a three-game Northern Sun Conference series at Sioux Falls Stadium.
With the loss, Wayne State dropped to 2-6 in one-run games this season and is now 10-14.
After two scoreless innings to start the game, Wayne State struck for three runs in the top of the third inning on four hits. Conner Fiene laced a one-out single to left field and came home on a Brenden Madsen RBI single to right field for the first Wildcat run.
Alex Logelin doubled to left field, bringing home CJ Neumann for the second Wildcat run of the inning while the third run crossed home plate when Madsen scored on a groundout by Andrew Hanson.
Sioux Falls answered with two runs in the bottom of the third. The Cougars then took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Wayne State and Sioux Falls split a doubleheader on Saturday.
The Wildcats won the opener 7-6 followed by a 15-5 loss in the nightcap.
A five-run fifth inning fueled the Wildcats in the opener.
Trailing 1-0 entering the fourth inning, WSC tied the score at 1-1 with a Bryce Bisenius RBI single that scored Alex Logelin.
Five runs on four hits in the fifth inning put the ’Cats in front 6-1. Bisenius and Noah Roberts each produced two-run singles to highlight the frame along with a run-scoring single from Peyton Barnes.
Sioux Falls started a rally with two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to cut the Wildcat lead to 6-5.
Wayne State added a much-needed insurance run in the seventh when Logelin doubled and scored on a bunt single by Barnes.
USF had one run in the seventh to reduce the Wildcat lead to 7-6 and senior Lawson Zenner held on for the save as WSC won 7-6.
The Cougars came back in the second game with 13 hits, scoring 15 runs to earn a split with a 15-5 win in eight innings.
Wayne State is scheduled to host Winona State on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in doubleheader at the Pete Chapman Baseball Complex.