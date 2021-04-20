Soccer
NHS-Fremont matches postponed
Due to unsafe field conditions the girls soccer matches scheduled for Monday between Norfolk and Fremont have been postponed until Tuesday, April 27.
The matches will move back to their original 5:00 start time for the junior varsity and 6:30 for varsity and will be played at Norfolk Middle School.
The team will honor the senior parents before the start of the varsity match.
The boys varsity and JV soccer matches scheduled for Monday in Fremont have also been postponed due to weather. Officials at both schools are working to find a makeup date for the matches.
Track and field
Hartington, Laurel meets postponed
The Hartington-Newcastle Invitational scheduled for Monday has been postponed. Officials are working on a possible makeup date.
The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge meet slated for Tuesday in Laurel has been postponed until Monday, May 3.
Golf
Annual classic coming in June
The 26th annual Partners in Health Golf Classic will take place on Friday, June 11, at the Norfolk Country Club. Registration will be at 8 a.m., with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. There will be a grab and go lunch at noon.
All proceeds will benefit rehabilitation therapies at Faith Regional. For registration forms or more information, call 402-644-7361 or email rreiser@frhs.org.
Baseball
Steel 11U sixth in tournament
DES MOINES — The Norfolk Steel 11U baseball team participated in the Battle of the Borders Tournament over the weekend here.
To earn a spot in the tournament, a team had to finish in the top four in the AAA rankings from Nebraska or Iowa from last season.
At the tournament, Norfolk finished sixth while defeating the defending Iowa AAA state champion, Sioux City Futures, 8-0 on Saturday.
Norfolk is now in the Majors division for 2021, which is the highest division in the state of Nebraska. The Majors division includes the top 14 teams and Norfolk is currently ranked seventh in the state of Nebraska.
Coaches are Brian Disch, Chuck Hughes, Adam Konrady, Ryan Anderson, Ross Schroeter.