NORFOLK — Carhart Lumber started in Wayne in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott and Brenda Carhart, fourth generation owners.
This year, Carhart Lumber is celebrating 100 years of business with each of their nine locations across Nebraska — Norfolk, Wayne, Hartington, Bloomfield, Tilden, Neligh, Burwell, O’Neill and North Platte. Subdivisions — Carhart Kitchen & Bath in Pierce, Carhart Interior Designs and Carhart Insulation.
On April 1, 1939, Carhart Lumber purchased Weller Brothers Lumber in Bloomfield. The name at the time was “The Bloomfield Lumber Yard” and stayed as such until Aug. 24t, 1972, when it took on the official Carhart Lumber Co. title. The lumberyard still resides today in its original location at 200 N. Broadway.
Victor C. Jelinek was the first manager for the Bloomfield Lumber yard under the ownership of Carhart Lumber Co., from 1939 until his retirement in May 1971. During his time with Carhart Lumber, he saw significant growth in both business and community.
After Victor’s retirement, Darrel Norman became manager. Darrel operated the yard from July 1971 to April 1976. Neil Miller took over management at Carhart in May 1976. Neil moved to Bloomfield from the Carhart store in Hartington. In 1999, Kevin Mlady was promoted to manager and in 2018 Kevin Burns accepted the management position.
In 2003, Carhart Lumber obtained the building to the North for additional warehouse storage and also the building across the street in 2013. In 2015, both the interior and exterior of the store received an updated look. Carhart Lumber Co. (or Carhart's as the locals refer to it) has been known as a traditional lumberyard for so many years, but is really starting to transition in to a full home design center.
You can still stop in for treated lumber and the nuts and bolts for DIY projects, but now you can get Onyx showers and bathroom vanities, Showplace Cabinetry, Cambria quartz countertops, backsplash, all types of flooring like Duraceramic, hardwood, carpet and vinyl, stone siding and paint, just to name a few.
The current Carhart staff in Bloomfield is: Kevin Burns, manager; Kevin Mlady, contractor sales; Eric Miller, cabinetry sales and design/retail sales; and they just added Kent Doerr to the team.
"These guys are the real deal. True experts when it comes to giving advice on home improvement projects,” said Brandi Lanman, marketing director. “They really know what they are talking about.” When it’s raining, the guys are delivering building materials. When it’s snowing, they are unloading supply trucks. Without them, the store wouldn’t be what it is today."
The only way a business survives, is by the support of the local community. Carhart Lumber is thankful for the do-it-yourself home owner, the small town handy-man, the big name contractors, fellow businesses, ag producers and all of the large corporations that have supported them throughout the years.
“We have been blessed with the support of the Bloomfield community for the last 82 years. We are proud to be part of this area,” said Brenda Carhart, owner and vice president. We hope to continue to be the areas trusted source for quality building/home improvement materials and expert advice for years to come."
Celebrating 100 years at our nine locations through 2021. Read our stories on our location pages at www.carhartlumber.com.