Wayne State College cancels majority of cultural events

Wayne State College is canceling the majority of its cultural events that had been slated for the spring semester.
All of the events are canceled except for a senior art exhibit and two music events, according to a media release.
Seniors Jennifer Martin and Alejandra Orona will have an exhibit from March 26 to August 27 in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery in Conn Library on the Wayne State campus. There will be no reception at this time.
Dr. Josh Calkin will perform a faculty tuba recital that will be live-streamed at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17.
Trio Mezzklarno, which includes Dr. Sarah Farr, Dr. Angela Miller-Niles and Dr. Karl Kolbeck, will have a live-streamed performance at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 24. The public may view the performances via the Wayne State College Department of Music website: https://www.wsc.edu/music.