Wayne State College cancels majority of cultural events

Emergency

911

Faith Regional Health Service

(non-emergency)

402-371-4880

Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Information Line

(402) 552-6645

Open 7 days a week between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

If you feel sick with a fever, cough, are experiencing difficulty breathing, and have traveled to China or other areas where the virus is widespread, or were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the 14 days before you began to feel sick, seek medical care. Before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Self-Screening Policy

Faith Regional is asking all visitors to self-screen prior to entering our facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have any of the following symptoms, please refrain from visiting the hospital.