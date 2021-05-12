You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Restaurant relief funds begin dispersal

  • Comments

More than 16,000 approved applicants began receiving economic relief from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a facet of the American Rescue Plan.

This first round of funding represents more than $2 billion of relief awarded since the program’s launch on May 3. Restaurants and other food and beverage businesses across the nation began seeing funds in bank accounts as early as Tuesday.

Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of Small Business Administration, said the $28.6 billion fund would help restaurants and other food and beverage business owners get much-needed relief in their hands.

“We know that this help is urgently needed by so many who have suffered disproportionately from this pandemic and have often been unable to access relief,” Casillas Guzman said. “Restaurants are the core of our neighborhoods and propel economic activity on Main Streets across the nation.”

Under the fund, restaurants are eligible for funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, capped at $10 million per business and $5 million per location. The Small Business Administration will continue to fund approved applications until all funds have been exhausted. It has prioritized a customer-centric approach to the delivery of economic aid, eliminating cumbersome application requirements, streamlining the application process and partnering with point-of-sale vendors to provide seamless ways to apply to the fund.

Following the 21-day priority period, all eligible applications will be funded in the order in which they were received. While the administration will continue accepting applications from any eligible establishment until funds are exhausted, the number of applications received so far could exhaust the funds authorized.

Interested on-site food establishments still may apply through Small Business Administration-recognized point-of-sale vendors or directly via the administration online application portal: https://restaurants.sba.gov.

Tags

In other news

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

Biden aims to vaccinate 70% of American adults by July 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth as he tackles the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” and those unmotivated to get inoculated.

Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India

Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Air travel in the U.S. hit its highest mark since COVID-19 took hold more than 13 months ago, while European Union officials are proposing to ease restrictions on visitors to the continent as the vaccine rollout sends new cases and deaths tumbling in more affluent co…

Phone numbers

Emergency

911

 Faith Regional Health Service

(non-emergency)

402-371-4880

 Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Information Line

(402) 552-6645

Open 7 days a week between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

If you feel sick

If you feel sick with a fever, cough, are experiencing difficulty breathing, and have traveled to China or other areas where the virus is widespread, or were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the 14 days before you began to feel sick, seek medical care. Before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Self-Screening Policy

Faith Regional is asking all visitors to self-screen prior to entering our facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have any of the following symptoms, please refrain from visiting the hospital. 

  • Fever of 100 degrees or higher
  • Sore Throat
  • Headache
  • Body Aches
  • Sneezing
  • Watery Eyes or Nose