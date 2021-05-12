Restaurant relief funds begin dispersal

More than 16,000 approved applicants began receiving economic relief from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a facet of the American Rescue Plan.
This first round of funding represents more than $2 billion of relief awarded since the program’s launch on May 3. Restaurants and other food and beverage businesses across the nation began seeing funds in bank accounts as early as Tuesday.
Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of Small Business Administration, said the $28.6 billion fund would help restaurants and other food and beverage business owners get much-needed relief in their hands.
“We know that this help is urgently needed by so many who have suffered disproportionately from this pandemic and have often been unable to access relief,” Casillas Guzman said. “Restaurants are the core of our neighborhoods and propel economic activity on Main Streets across the nation.”
Under the fund, restaurants are eligible for funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue losses, capped at $10 million per business and $5 million per location. The Small Business Administration will continue to fund approved applications until all funds have been exhausted. It has prioritized a customer-centric approach to the delivery of economic aid, eliminating cumbersome application requirements, streamlining the application process and partnering with point-of-sale vendors to provide seamless ways to apply to the fund.
Following the 21-day priority period, all eligible applications will be funded in the order in which they were received. While the administration will continue accepting applications from any eligible establishment until funds are exhausted, the number of applications received so far could exhaust the funds authorized.
Interested on-site food establishments still may apply through Small Business Administration-recognized point-of-sale vendors or directly via the administration online application portal: https://restaurants.sba.gov.