COVID-19 information links

At a press conference Monday morning, Mayor Josh Moenning released details of the city’s plans to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes postponing large, city sponsored events.
Emergency
911
Faith Regional Health Service
(non-emergency)
402-371-4880
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Information Line
(402) 552-6645
Open 7 days a week between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
If you feel sick with a fever, cough, are experiencing difficulty breathing, and have traveled to China or other areas where the virus is widespread, or were in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the 14 days before you began to feel sick, seek medical care. Before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
Faith Regional is asking all visitors to self-screen prior to entering our facilities due to the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have any of the following symptoms, please refrain from visiting the hospital.
