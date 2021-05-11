You have permission to edit this article.
Nearly half of Nebraska’s adult population has now been vaccinated against the coronavirus

Nearly half of Nebraska’s adult population has now been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The state said Monday that 49.6% of the population age 16 and up has now been fully vaccinated, and more than 1.5 million doses of the shots have been administered across Nebraska.

The campaign to distribute the shots continues to make progress across the state although the pace of vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks as demand has weakened.

The state said 221,500 cases of the virus and 2,246 deaths have been reported in Nebraska since the pandemic began.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska decreased over the past two weeks, going from 322.71 new cases per day on April 24 to 186.71 new cases per day on Saturday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus remains low across the state at 118. That number is close to the recent low of 102 set in late March and well below the November peak of 987.

