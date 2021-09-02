You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 2

There are 342 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 28 from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

With statewide vaccinations, 52.8% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 5.1% are partially vaccinated.

There have been 3,128 cases involving variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B117 variant (formerly “UK”). In addition to those 1,698 cases, there have been 1,181 cases of the B1.617 variant (formerly “India/Delta").

MADISON — With what appears to be a resurgence of the coronavirus in parts of the United States, including Nebraska, the Madison County Board of Commissioners reviewed its COVID-19 protocol for county employees on Tuesday.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is offering the third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to immunocompromised individuals at its vaccine clinics in Norfolk, West Point and Tekamah, the department said in a press release. Call 402-529-2233 to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 cases are rising again in Northeast Nebraska, and less than 50% of the state's population has been vaccinated. These factors and the rise of the Delta variant mean getting vaccinated is still crucial, according to doctors at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

