COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 2

There are 342 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 28 from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
With statewide vaccinations, 52.8% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 5.1% are partially vaccinated.
There have been 3,128 cases involving variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B117 variant (formerly “UK”). In addition to those 1,698 cases, there have been 1,181 cases of the B1.617 variant (formerly “India/Delta").