COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 12

There are 415 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 36 from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Since March 2020, there have been 255,907 cases, up 5,643 from the prior week, and 2,364 deaths, up 11 from the prior week.

With statewide vaccinations, 54.1% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 4.7% are partially vaccinated.

There have been 3,601 cases involving variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B117 variant (first identified in the United Kingdom) and the B1.617 variant (first identified in India). In addition to those 1,698 cases of B117, there have been 1,656 cases of the B1.617 variant.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The share of Americans living in poverty rose slightly as the COVID-19 pandemic shook the economy last year, but massive relief payments pumped out by Congress eased hardship for many, the Census Bureau reported Tuesday.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — At most of the largest U.S. public universities, students are under no obligation to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Some schools do require vaccines, but with leniency for those who opt out. Still others have expelled students who do not comply.

Phone numbers

Emergency

911

 Faith Regional Health Services

(non-emergency)

402-371-4880

 Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Information Line

(402) 552-6645

Open 7 days a week between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.