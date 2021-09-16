COVID-19 cases as of Sept. 12

There are 415 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 36 from the previous week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
Since March 2020, there have been 255,907 cases, up 5,643 from the prior week, and 2,364 deaths, up 11 from the prior week.
With statewide vaccinations, 54.1% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 4.7% are partially vaccinated.
There have been 3,601 cases involving variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B117 variant (first identified in the United Kingdom) and the B1.617 variant (first identified in India). In addition to those 1,698 cases of B117, there have been 1,656 cases of the B1.617 variant.