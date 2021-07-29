COVID-19 cases as of July 28

There are 125 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 28 from last week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
With statewide vaccinations, 49.9% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 4% are partially vaccinated.
There have been 2,349 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B117 variant (formerly “UK”). In addition to those 1,698 cases, there have been 403 cases of the B1.617 variant (formerly “India/Delta") and 119 B1.429/427 cases (formerly “California").