COVID-19 cases as of July 28

There are 125 active COVID-19 hospitalizations in Nebraska, up 28 from last week, according to the latest weekly numbers reported Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

With statewide vaccinations, 49.9% of Nebraska citizens are fully vaccinated, and 4% are partially vaccinated.

There have been 2,349 variants of concern identified among Nebraska residents — the majority of which have been the B117 variant (formerly “UK”). In addition to those 1,698 cases, there have been 403 cases of the B1.617 variant (formerly “India/Delta") and 119 B1.429/427 cases (formerly “California").

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was expected to backpedal Tuesday on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, a federal official said.

Delta variant found in Elkhorn Logan Valley health department

Delta variant found in Elkhorn Logan Valley health department

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department identified a case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 within the district. Other specimens of COVID-19 in the district are being tested to identify possible additional cases, according to a press release.

Mask mandate back on in Los Angeles as virus cases rise

Mask mandate back on in Los Angeles as virus cases rise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County residents will again be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status, while the University of California system said that students, faculty and staff must be inoculated against the coronavirus to return to campuses.

Phone numbers

Emergency

911

 Faith Regional Health Services

(non-emergency)

402-371-4880

 Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services' Information Line

(402) 552-6645

Open 7 days a week between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.