SOUTH SIOUX CITY — Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a South Sioux City man following an investigation of a reported sexual assault of a child, the State Patrol said in a press release.
Last Friday, Nathan Rogers, 25, of South Sioux City was arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was arrested without incident at his residence in South Sioux City, according to the release. The arrest follows an investigation that began on March 3.
Rogers was lodged in Dakota County Corrections.