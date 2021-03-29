Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA... * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage and Johnson. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&