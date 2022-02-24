An area causing heartburn for Nebraska farmers and ranchers as planting season approaches is the cost of fertilizer. This issue has not reared its ugly head since the years of 2007-09.
The following factors are influencing the price of fertilizers:
— Nearly 45 % of fertilizer materials are exported to a different country from where they were produced.
— Two-thirds of fertilizer is in global demand and driven by six crops, but corn, wheat and soybeans demand 35% of that fertilizer production, and the U.S. and Nebraska are large consumers of fertilizer.
— Flipping to the supply side, the U.S. is also the third largest producer of fertilizer globally, but also the U.S. is a net importer of all three nutrients needed in the fertilizer equation — especially nitrogen and potash.
— Natural gas prices have an outsized impact on nitrogen fertilizer prices and with the dramatic rise in natural gas prices in recent months, many EU nitrogen plants closed. Last February’s freeze in the U.S. heartland pushed natural gas production to heating homes rather than industrial uses. Hurricane Ida disrupted production. COVID-19, of course, influenced plant production also. All of these factors including higher fuel costs, and trucking rates contributed to supply chain interruptions across the U.S. and globally as well.
— In addition, China, which accounts for 25% of phosphate fertilizer, placed an export ban on phosphate because of rising costs of production and domestic use. And then there’s Russia and all the uncertainty that surrounds it during this Ukraine volatility. Russia is a major exporter of natural gas to the EU and a top exporter globally of all three fertilizer nutrients — nitrogen, phosphate and potash.
— Growers need to focus on traditional methods and tools to manage inputs and costs so they can economically manage their cropping plans for 2022.
— Be aware of costs and how they affect a budget. It can help to use a program like the Ag Budget Calculator (ABC) developed by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty at the Center for Agricultural Profitability (CAP). Producers can more closely determine their per unit cost for profitability or even a break-even cost per unit. It helps producers know how much they must receive for a bushel of corn to cover cash or economic costs, which include the expense of repairs, interest and depreciation. For more information, go to: https://cap.unl./edu/abc .