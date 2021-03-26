U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, in conjunction with the offices of U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, will host a virtual open house for those interested in military service on Thursday, April 8.
This event is an opportunity for young people in Nebraska to learn more about the U.S. service academies and other opportunities for military service. High school and college students interested in military opportunities, as well as their families, are encouraged to attend.
The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m., and pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3lRoyL3
Representatives of the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and the U.S. Army ROTC will provide information and answer questions.
Staff from the offices of Smith, Fischer and Sasse will attend the event to answer questions about the service academy nomination process.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For answers about the 2021 Virtual Third District Service Academy Open House or for assistance registering for the event, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.