For the 30th consecutive year, the Norfolk Daily News is honoring city athletes who have excelled on the field, off the field and in the classroom by recognizing student-athletes of the year.

Starting in 1994, the most outstanding girl and boy student-athletes from Norfolk High and Norfolk Catholic received the honors. Students from Lutheran High Northeast have been recognized since 1999.

Six more of those impressive young women and men are being honored this year.

The six city student-athletes are chosen by their school’s activities or athletic directors.

This year, the Daily News is pleased to honor six more student athletes, all seniors. They are: Cameryn Skiff and Jackson Bos of Norfolk High; Channatee Robles and Kade Pieper of Norfolk Catholic; and Mia Wiederin and Carson Anderson of Lutheran High Northeast.

Bos is a two-time winner as Norfolk High’s boys student-athlete of the year. The other five are first-time winners for their schools.

Norfolk High

Cameryn Skiff

Parents Matt and Angie Skiff

Sports participation

Volleyball, basketball, track

Fall plans

University of South Dakota to study nursing

GPA: 3.99

Sports highlights

Three-year letter winner in track and two-year letter winner in volleyball and basketball.

Heartland Athletic Conference all-academic team in basketball.

Named team most valuable player in track.

Academic/extracurricular

Finished 14th in class of 326.

Health Science Career Academy.

Jackson Bos

Parents Dave and Corrine Bos

Sports participation

Football, wrestling, track

Fall plans

Wayne State College to play football

GPA: 3.96

Sports highlights

Class A state wrestling runner-up at 220 pounds.

Finished fifth in shot put and ninth in discus at Class A state track and field.

Selected for Shrine Bowl and Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.

Academic/extracurricular

Finished 28th in class of 326.

National Wrestling Coaches Association & Marine Corps Scholar All-American Award.

Norfolk Catholic High School

Channatee Robles

Parent Jill Robles

Sports participation

Volleyball, basketball, track

Fall plans

Wayne State College to play volleyball

GPA: 2.89

Sports highlights

Two-time all-state selection in volleyball.

Named to Daily News Class D Elite Eight her senior year.

Helped lead Knights to Class D1 state championship match and a 30-5 record.

Placed fifth in Class C high jump at state track and field meet.

Kade Pieper

Parents Dennis and Carrie Pieper

Sports participation

Football, basketball, track

Fall plans

University of Iowa to play football

GPA: 3.94

Sports highlights

Dominant all-state lineman who led the Knights to a Class C2 football state championship and a 13-0 record.

Broke Class C state record in the shot put with a throw of 65 feet, 3.5 inches.

Starting post who helped Norfolk Catholic qualify for the Class C2 basketball state tournament.

Lutheran High Northeast

Mia Wiederin

Parents Mike and Karri Wiederin

Sports participation

Volleyball, basketball, soccer

Fall plans

Concordia University

to play basketball

GPA: 3.51

Sports highlights

Scoring school-record 1,182 career points.

Hitting a 3-pointer to send game against Homer into overtime.

Academic/extracurricular

FBLA

Student council

Carson Anderson

Parents Josh and Jackie Anderson

Sports participation

Football, basketball, baseball

Fall plans

MidAmerica Nazarene University to play baseball

GPA: 3.47

Sports highlights

Perfect fielding percentage his senior year.

Infield single to extend inning in Norfolk High’s win over Papillion-La Vista South.

Academic/extracurricular

Help with youth baseball camp

4-H

Norfolk High past winners

Boys

2023 Jackson Bos

2022 Jackson Bos

2021 Kallan Herman

2020 Tyler Wilson

2019 Connor Clayton

2018 M.J. Montgomery

2017 Lane McCallum

2016 Lane McCallum

2015 Lane McCallum

2014 Taylor Reedy

2013 Kyle Temple

2012 Jalen Bradley

2011 Garrett Johnson

2010 Brady Lollman

2009 Lance Lawson

2008 Nate Olson

2007 Brett Shively

2006 Jared Schuurmans

2005 Adam Blaylock

2004 Jaron Dock

2003 Josh Jorgensen

2002 Christian Ohl

2001 Robbie Kubr

2000 Brandon Cleveland

1999 Luke Olson

1998 Luke Olson

1997 Troy Longe

1996 Craig Rumsey

1995 Curtis Miller

1994 Bryon Korth

Girls

2023 Cameryn Skiff

2022 Erin Schwanebeck

2021 Annika Harthoorn

2020 Anden Baumann

2019 Gabby Ruth

2018 Taylor Stoltz

2017 Jenna Jochum

2016 Breanna Harthoorn

2015 Jaycee Bradley

2014 Chelsea Johnson

2013 Jaycee Bradley

2012 Marissa Moore

2011 Melissa Parks

2010 Emilee Aschoff

2009 Melissa Parks

2008 Melissa Parks

2007 Nicole Johnson

2006 Jamie Oestreich

2005 Kelli Lollman

2004 Mallory Lahm

2003 Mallory Lahm

2002 Mallory Lahm

2001 Tessa Clare

2000 Becky Olson

1999 Sarah Rollman

1998 Lindsay Koch

1997 Jenny Redlinger

1996 Amy Meisinger

1995 Denise Koziol

1994 Melanie Kroger

Norfolk Catholic High School past winners

Boys

2023 Kade Pieper

2022 Ben Hammond

2021 Jackson Clausen

2020 Wyatt Smydra

2019 Dylan Kautz

2018 Ethan Piper

2017 Jonah Heng

2016 David Engelhaupt

2015 Nathan Boyle

2014 Matt Miller

2013 Riley Knake

2012 Jordan Bellar

2011 Ethan Brozek

2010 Jarren Heng

2009 Jarren Heng

2008 Keaton Knake

2007 Justin Heng

2006 Ben LaCrosse

2005 Tyler Sudbeck

2004 Josh Schulte

2003 Matt Mejstrik

2002 Mark Brungardt

2001 Mark Brungardt

2000 Dusty Keiser

1999 Paul Hughes Jr.

1998 Paul Hughes Jr.

1997 Matt Brewer

1996 Greg Juracek

1995 Chris Bloomquist

1994 Bill Lafleur

Girls

2023 Channatee Robles

2022 Saylor Fischer

2021 Mary Fennessy

2020 Anna Kassmeier

2019 Hayden Wolf

2018 Jordan Peitz

2017 Alex Anderson

2016 Maddie Love

2015 Geena Piper

2014 Joelle Heng

2013 Michaela Barry

2012 Amy Miller

2011 Erin Anderson

2010 Cali Bellar

2009 Cali Bellar

2008 Nicole Brungardt

2007 Nicole Brungardt

2006 Nicole Brungardt

2005 Nicole Brungardt

2004 Lindsey Bayer

2003 Lindsey Bayer

2002 Melissa Wehrle

2001 Sarah Vrbicky

2000 Sarah Vrbicky

1999 Kathie Barrett

1998 Jenny Lange

1997 Jenny Lange

1996 Jenny Lange

1995 Jenny LaCrosse

1994 Stacy Unger

Lutheran High Northeast past winners

Boys

2023 Carson Anderson

2022 Keaton Ranslem

2021 Grant Colligan

2020 Ben Gebhardt

2019 Connor Wilcox

2018 Seth Knapp

2017 Hunter Spier

2016 Ryan Brand

2015 Nate Stolze

2014 Ryan Freudenburg

2013 Kenny Blank

2012 Kyle Meyer

2011 Kyle Meyer

2010 Jordan Coolidge

2009 Jordan Coolidge

2008 Stephen Sunderman

2007 Porter Birtell

2006 Porter Birtell

2005 Jared Michaels

2004 Jared Oswald

2003 Jared Oswald

2002 Zach Riley

2001 Stephen Caretto

2000 Josh Cherington

1999 Adam Kurtz

Girls

2023 Mia Wiederin

2022 Mia Furst

2021 Chloe Spence

2020 Becca Gebhardt

2019 Alexa Ames

2018 Samantha Friedrich

2017 Madison Suckstorf

2016 Samantha Wolff

2015 Arianna Rathke

2014 Megan Gebhardt

2013 Mandi Uecker

2012 Kelsey Dinkel

2011 Karissa Blank

2010 Karissa Blank

2009 Karissa Blank

2008 Amber Skoglund

2007 Valerie Schick

2006 Kelsey Freudenburg

2005 Kelsey Freudenburg

2004 Kelsey Freudenburg

2003 Cassie Moenning

2002 Becky Masters

2001 Becky Masters

2000 René Dinkel

1999 René Dinkel

Tags