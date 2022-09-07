Multi-family, king size bed, (2) patio tables & chairs with cushions, antique table, vacuum, beer glasses, 3’ earth tone pottery with dried arrangement, 1½’ earth tone pottery, black metal centerpiece with 5 glass candleholders, queen taupe color comforter, pillow shams & deco pillows, bed skirt, misc. Christmas lights & decorations, home decor, artificial flowers & greenery, children’s clothing. Other items too numerous to list.
In other news
Friday, 10a.m.-6p.m./ Saturday 8a.m.-1:30p.m. & Sunday 8a.m.-2p.m.