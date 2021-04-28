10+ DUPLEX neighborhood garage sale-next to Amberwood Apts. (2) medicine cabinets w/ shelves, kitchen tables, chairs, bar stools, computer desk w/ lighted bookshelf top, antiques, wood TV trays w/ stand, electric loveseat recliner, 43 flat screen TV w/ remote, night stands, twin size wooden bunk beds w/ mattresses, Coleman grill, home/holiday decor, name brand clothes, mother of the bride dresses, wedding dress, size 6, prom dresses, queen bedding sets, shoes galore, phone cases, jewelry, photo background drops, PS4 games, leappads, Gameboy w/games, weight discs, stroller, women's bicycle, travel Pac 'n Play, baby walker, bouncer, girls preemie clothes, vacuums, books, toys, smart socket, flags/ banners. Cash only. NO EARLY SALES.