SPRING BRANCH NEIGHBORHOOD FAMILY & FRIENDS FALL SALES (just N of Industrial Hwy.) NO EARLY SALES PLEASE!! Huge sale-baby furniture/supplies, boys clothes to adult, coats, etc., antiques/collectibles, lots of tools, 15” wheels and tires, lots of home decor, bicycles and bike parts, stereos, speakers, electronics, electric guitar, wide variety of lamps, desks, shelves, tons of home appliances and misc. kitchen misc., holiday decor, toys, so much more.
2. 84560 559th Ave.: Saturday only-antiques, collectibles, electronics, housewares, tools.
3. 84455 560th Ave.: oak swivel mirror, new Anderson window, new army scrapbook, new drinking faucets, outdoor rugs, sango black dishes, lamps, shelves, jewelry, wall decor, decorative pillows, wall mirrors, mailbox.