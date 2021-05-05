Chest of drawers, clothes, jewelry, snare drum, motorcycle jacket, quilt rack, Electrolux shampooer, games, books, kitchen vintage items, home decor, 29" buzz saw blade, much misc. CASH ONLY.

Tags

In other news

402 LOGAN

Thursday 2-6p.m., Friday 9a.m.-6p.m., Saturday 9a.m.-2p.m.