4 Miles N of Hadar, follow the signs. Thursday, Friday, Saturday. Free on Sunday! AVAILABLE ALL DAY. Father's day plus everyone. 22 ft shuffle board, foosball, ping pong, poker table, fiberglass canoe, ladderball, croquet, electronic dart board, NE gazebo, pop-up screened room, outdoor speakers, bar stools, glass top picnic tables, fishing poles, bbq & tabletop grills, lanterns, lawn and bag chairs, dye cast classic car collection. Camping equipment: 20 ft sewer hose kit, Slunky hose support, Arcon 120v surge protector, X-chock Xtend fit, LYNX leveling kit, water hose and filter, bumper hitch bars and anti-sway. Harley: leather helmets, frogtogs, two ladies coats, plus chaps & pants. Shop: Thrush glass packs NEW, heavy duty floor jack, 3/4 air compressor, 1 inch belt sander, Penncraft 4 1/2 inch grinder, Delta table jig saw, belt and disc sander, Milwaukee chargeable drill, craftsman 3/4 inch drill press, two chain saws, 10 inch table saw, new battery chargers, 60 gallon propane tank and two smaller, 5 water pumps, power washer, many ladders, tools of every kind. Two children's dirt bikes, helmets, go-cart, river tubes. Children's toys and furniture. Two down comforters, satin duvet, misc. bedding, and rollaway. Oven roaster, Pizzaz ice maker, beautiful home and lawn decor. Maytag ringer-washer and double tub. Everything and more!