Along with Battle Creek Garage Sales. Coolers, fishing poles, hand/ power tools, shop vac, yard tools, car ramps, leaf blower, 6x48 belt sander, sump pump, toybox, bikes, clothes, dishes, holiday stuff, dehidrator, golf clubs, shepherd's hooks.

In other news

1012 S 5th St.

Thursday 3p.m.-7p.m. Friday 8a.m.-5p.m. & Saturday 8a.m.-?