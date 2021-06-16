Moving garage sale. Washer/ dryer, king mattress set, light up wine cabinet, desk, armoire, upright freezer, wooden bench, planters, men's clothes, leather bomber, misc. CASH ONLY!

Tags

In other news

702 N 19th St.

Thursday 10a.m.-8p.m., Friday 8a.m.-8p.m., Saturday 8a.m.-7p.m.