(out back in storage garage) Antiques, vintage, holiday/ home decor, 1940s bedroom set, quilts, comforters, linens, dinette set, recliner, leaf shredder, exercise bike, trunk, records, DVDs, toys, books, clothes, lots of misc. Cash only.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures of 33 to 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Antelope, Pierce, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte and Colfax Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&
