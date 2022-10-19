Ladies/men's clothes/ coats, household items, lawnmower, vintage handmade jewelry.

In other news

503 Valley Rd.

Thursday 3p.m.-6p.m. Friday 9a.m.-6p.m. & Saturday 9a.m.-1p.m.

1101 Kelland Dr.

Thursday noon-5:30p.m./Friday 8:30a.m.-5:30p.m./Saturday 8:30a.m.-noon