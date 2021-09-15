Tool sale! Table saw, hand sanders, 4x36 belt sander, Shopvac, drills, 10 saw blades, squares, misc. box socket set, large/ small wrenches, many misc. woodworking tools.

Tags

In other news

503 N 27th St.

Thursday 4-7p.m., Friday 9a.m.-6p.m. & Saturday 9a.m.-noon