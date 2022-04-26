...Critical Fire Danger on Tuesday...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR A LARGE PORTION OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...
* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Antelope, Pierce, Boone,
Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Butler,
Saunders, Seward, Lancaster, Saline, Jefferson and Gage.
* Winds...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* Relative Humidity...As low as 17 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any
activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not
advisable.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&