.Accumulating snow is wrapping up across the CWA and is being
replaced by freezing rain and freezing drizzle.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 9 inches have fallen. Ice accumulations of up to 0.10" are
possible, especially south of I-80.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Road conditions have deteriorated, making travel
difficult. Expect slippery conditions for the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&