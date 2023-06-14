Young girls/ misses clothes, household items, home decor, mirror, lamp, vintage: window, glassware, lunch box, thermos, picnic basket, doilies, hand crafted jewelry, Tom Osborne Wheaties box, books, jelly jars, DVD's, misc.

Tags

In other news

702 N 19th St.

Thursday 10a.m.-6p.m./ Friday 8a.m.-6p.m. and Saturday 8:00a.m.-3:00p.m.