Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... The National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley has issued a High Wind Watch, which is in effect from Friday evening through Saturday morning. * WHAT...South winds 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Nebraska. * WHEN...7 PM Friday to 4 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles on east-west highways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph, or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. &&