$1 men's/ women's clothing, teen girl's/ boys clothing. Games, Christmas, bedding, household & kitchen items, yard/ garden tools, screen tent, tent, in-car video player, lots of misc. Priced to sell!

Tags

In other news

702 N 19th St.

Thursday 10a.m.-8p.m., Friday 8a.m.-8p.m., Saturday 8a.m.-7p.m.