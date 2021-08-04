Area rug, Keurig, ottoman, dining chairs. Clothes: young men's/ women's, size M. DVD machine, boxed Barbies, puzzles, Beats headphones, pillows, air compressor, home decor.

Tags

In other news

1012 S 5th St.

Thursday 3p.m.-7p.m.; Friday 8a.m.-5p.m. & Saturday 8a.m.-noon.