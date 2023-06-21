Jewelry Estate Extravaganza. First Congregational United Church. Rings, necklaces, earrings, pins, vintage pieces, bracelets, watches, complete sets. Many items in original boxes. Do your Xmas shopping early. Priced to sell. Cash only.

1510 LONGHORN DRIVE

Wednesday 3-7p.m.,Thursday 11a.m.-6p.m., Friday 8.m.-6p.m., Saturday 8a.m.-noon