Nevin & Tara Peters Adoption Fundraiser. 2 DAY EVENT. 100% of the funds raised through the rummage & bake sales will be going toward helping us build our family through the honor of adoption. Christ the Servant Lutheran Church. Fri. Multi-home rummage sale (over 50 households) Sat. multi-home rummage sale continued!- Bake Sale! Vendors: including adult/children clothing vendors, handcrafted soap & scrubs, Scentsy, tumblers, key chains, home decor, hand poured soy candles & wax melts, car coasters, rag rugs, aprons, Tadoo Tadaa etched glass & MORE!