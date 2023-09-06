Vintage items-stereo equipment, records, decoys. Hot Wheels, beer collectibles including trays, signs, can steins, old Norfolk bar advertising items. Craftsman wood shapes with bits, drill press, other tools. Some kids clothing, misc.

1012 S 5th St.

Thursday 3p.m.-7p.m. Friday 8a.m.-5p.m. & Saturday 8a.m.-?