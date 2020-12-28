...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.
* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will especially impact the Tuesday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&