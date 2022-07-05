Dark wood 44” table with 2-12” leaves and 4 chairs; 2 chair height wooden stools; 2 oak end tables; oak coffee table; 2 wooden chairs; Round dark wood coffee table and half-moon wall table with glass tops; TV entertainment center with electric fireplace insert 6’ long; Wood office desk; Hutch and 2 drawer wooden file cabinet; Tall lamp table; Red lift chair; Red leather sofa and electric reclining rocker; Brown faux leather rocker, sofa and loveseat; Glider rocker; Queen size mattress and box spring; 2 twin beds with headboards, mattress and box spring, plus all bedding and extra pillow; 1 queen size headboard and metal frame; 2 wood night stands; Flat screen TV; 3 tall floor lamps; Gold, metal, white table lamps; Gold mirror; Christmas décor; Gingerbread ornament collection; Christmas lights; Chicken collectibles; Outdoor extension cords 20”-100”; Glass dishes, miscellaneous