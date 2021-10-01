The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation. Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications.
Menus for the week of Oct. 4 are as follows:
Monday: Swedish meatballs, jacket potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges, bread and milk. Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, grapes, bread and milk. Wednesday: Fish, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, bread and milk. Thursday: Hamburger pizza, potato salad, three-bean salad, strawberries and milk. Friday: Ham and cheese slider with bun, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, peaches and milk.