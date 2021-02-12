The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center will continue to provide meals for Meals on Wheels, Mondays through Fridays. Reservations for the meals are needed, for more information call the senior center, 402-371-8299. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Menus for the week of Feb. 15:
Monday: Meatloaf, baked potatoes, carrots, pineapple, bread and milk.
Tuesday: Hamburger with bun, tri taters, Mexi-corn, strawberries and milk.
Wednesday: Pork fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, beets, tropical fruit, bread and milk.
Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu, jacket potatoes, carrots, banana, bread and milk.
Friday: Swiss steak, vegetables with tomato sauce, potato salad, emerald pears, bread and milk.