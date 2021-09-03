The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation. Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications.
Menus for the week of Sept. 6 are as follows:
Monday: Labor Day, no lunch. Tuesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, grapes, bread and milk. Wednesday: Fish, steak fries, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, bread and milk. Thursday: Hamburger pizza, potato salad, three bean salad, banana and milk. Friday: Ham and cheese slider with bun, scalloped potatoes, baked beans, peaches and milk.