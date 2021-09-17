The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation. Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications.
Menus for the week of Sept. 6 are as follows:
Monday: Smothered pork chop, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, grapes, bread and milk. Tuesday: Spaghetti noodles with meat sauce, garden salad, pineapple, garlic bread and milk. Wednesday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, strawberries, bread and milk. Thursday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail with strawberries, garlic bread and milk. Friday: Chicken alfredo noodles, garden salad, green beans, apple, bread sticks and milk.