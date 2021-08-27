The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center serves congregate meals Mondays through Fridays at noon. Reservations for the meals are needed. These should be made the day of the desired meal or prior to 9:30 a.m. by calling the senior center, 402-371-8299 or 402-371-3930.
Meals are subject to change. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation. Meals on Wheels are the same menu served at the center with some modifications.
Week of Aug. 30
Monday: Creamed chicken over mashed potatoes, Mexi-corn, peaches, biscuit and milk. Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, broccoli, pears, bread and milk. Wednesday: Goulash, lettuce salad, ruby pears, garlic bread and milk. Thursday: Sloppy joe with bun, steak fries, creamed corn, applesauce and milk. Friday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, Mexi-corn, pears, bread and milk.