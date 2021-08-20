The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center will continue to provide meals for Meals on Wheels, Mondays through Fridays. Reservations for the meals are needed, for more information call the senior center, 402-371-8299. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Week of Aug. 23
Monday: Lasagna, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail or strawberries, garlic bread and milk. Tuesday: Chicken alfredo noodles, garden salad, green beans, apple, breadsticks and milk. Wednesday: Pork fritter, steak fries, beets, fruit cocktail, bread and milk. Thursday: Chicken cordon bleu, buttered mashed potatoes, broccoli, mandarin oranges, garlic bread and milk. Friday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, cauliflower, ruby applesauce, dinner roll and milk.