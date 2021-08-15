The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center will continue to provide meals for Meals on Wheels, Mondays through Fridays. Reservations for the meals are needed, for more information call the senior center, 402-371-8299. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Menu for Week of Aug. 16:
Monday: Taco salad with hamburger, cheese, beans, onions, tomatoes and lettuce, orange, bread and milk. Tuesday: Chicken breast and bun, sweet potato fries, garden salad, peaches and milk. Wednesday: Smothered pork chop, garlic mashed potatoes, carrots, grapes, bread and milk. Thursday: Spaghetti noodles with meat sauce, garden salad, pineapple, garlic bread and milk. Friday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, strawberries, bread and milk.