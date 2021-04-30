The Norfolk Senior Citizens Center will continue to provide meals for Meals on Wheels, Mondays through Fridays. Reservations for the meals are needed, for more information call the senior center, 402-371-8299. A chef salad may be ordered as a substitute for any regular meal when making a reservation.
Menu for Week of May 3:
Monday: Sloppy Joe/bun, steak fries, creamed corn, applesauce and milk. Tuesday: Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, mexi-corn, pears, bread and milk. Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, jacket potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges, bread and milk. Thursday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, grapes, bread and milk. Friday: Fish, steak fries, coleslaw, fruit cocktail, bread and milk.