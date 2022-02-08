Lutheran High Northeast couldn’t find a way to slow down Maycee Zimmerer on Tuesday.
Creighton’s 5-foot-9 senior amassed 36 points, including 26 in the first half, to lead the Class D No. 8-rated Bulldogs past the Eagles 71-54.
The Lutheran High Northeast boys followed that up with a 57-29 victory.
Zimmerer had 13 points in each of the first two quarters to help Creighton take a 37-29 halftime lead.
“It was our teamwork,” she said. “We passed the ball well and worked together on defense and kept communicating.
“My teammates opened up the shots for me, and that helped a lot. Finishing my and-1s most of the time helped as well.”
Zimmerer hit an early 3-pointer but did most of her damage from inside. Ball fakes and pivoting around defenders allowed her to get off — and make — shots from difficult angles around the blocks.
“She does a great job inside using ball fakes, using her pivot, creating space, shot faking to get the defender up and fouling,” Creighton coach Trent Simpson said. “She’s strong, so she can finish under there with ease.”
He said Zimmerer set a good tone for the Bulldogs from the first possession.
“She came out aggressive, and our team did a good job of finding her when she was open,” he said. “She didn’t have to force too much. She was doing a good job of letting them come to her, staying aggressive and taking good shots at the same time.”
Lutheran High Northeast coach Mike Wiederin said Zimmerer is the type of player who can beat you, and she did just that on this evening.
“She’s a smart player. She has a high basketball IQ,” he said. “Back when she was a freshman and sophomore, they had her playing on the perimeter. They have her playing inside now, and she’s smart with the ball. She’s a tough player.”
Zimmerer also had 10 rebounds and five assists. She got her passing game going in the second half when the Eagles went to a box-and-1, helping Bryna Fanta score the first seven points as the Bulldogs (12-9) started to pull away.
Fanta finished with 14 points and Averi Diedrichsen added 10 for the Creighton, which was coming off a pair of losses in the Lewis & Clark Conference tournament.
“We’ve been playing some hard teams recently — Ponca and Wynot,” Zimmerer said. “I think this game will help our confidence with knocking down the shots we needed. With subdistricts coming up, this will help us regain that confidence from those two games.
“Those two games will only help us in the end. The pressure they put on us helped us adjust to other pressure.”
Mia Wiederin had 18 points and Mia Furst 12 for Lutheran High Northeast (9-11).
“Fifty-four points should be enough to win a girls basketball game,” Mike Wiederin said. “But many times this year we’ve scored in the 50s and the other team is scoring in the 60s or 70s.”
The Eagles receive one more opportunity to try to get momentum going in the right direction again before beginning subdistrict play on Monday.
“We’ve won four out of six, so that’s good,” Mike Wiederin said. “(Creighton) is a 50/50 team that we couldn’t quite slow down, but you want to get those 50/50 games at the end of the season. We’ve got Summerland on Friday, and that’s another 50/50 game that we have to win to get our confidence up.”
LUTHERAN HIGH Northeast’s boys put together a strong second half after a bumpy second quarter to pull away for their win.
The Class C No. 8 Eagles didn’t allow a field goal while racing out to an 18-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. But they went 2 for 13 from the floor in the second and saw Creighton climb back within 24-15 at the half.
A 6-0 run started the second half and set the tone. It was one of three times that Lutheran High Northeast scored at least six unanswered points after halftime.
“We just kind of cleaned up the offense,” Eagles coach Kenny Blank said. “I thought there were some good shots that we just didn’t hit. It wasn’t a philosophy thing, but we put Keaton (Ranslem) inside (in the second half) since he had the biggest mismatch. We were able to play from there, and he did a good job sealing. The guards did a good job of feeding the posts.”
Blank said the Eagles (16-3) recovered nicely after their second-quarter struggles.
“I was really proud of the 18-3 start,” Blank said. “I don’t think we came out (in the second quarter) with as much focus in us as we should have. Credit to them for making some adjustments and hitting some shots, but I just don’t think we were as clean as we could have been.”
Josh Rojas had 11 points, Mason Peterson 10, Cort McKeown nine and Ranslem eight for the balanced Eagles.
Taylor Nilson scored 10 points to top Creighton (5-15).
Girls game
Creighton 16 21 21 13 — 71
Lutheran High NE 12 17 8 17 — 54
CREIGHTON (12-9): Grace Van Metre 1-1 0-1 2; Maycee Zimmerer 13-20 9-13 36; Averi Diedrichsen 3-10 1-3 10; Bryna Fanta 4-10 4-5 14; Brooke Dance 2-7 2-2 6; Christen Curtis 0-3 1-3 1; Kendall Wolverton 0-3 0-0 0; Olivia Kuhlman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-55 17-27 71.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (9-11): Kealy Ranslem 3-10 2-2 9; Kendra Petersen 3-3 0-0 6; Avery Koeppe 2-4 2-3 6; Mia Furst 2-9 8-10 12; Mia Wiederin 6-14 4-8 18; Delaney Rose-Hancock 1-3 0-0 2; Sophia Wolff 0-1 1-2 1; Faith Baumgartel 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 17-44 17-27 54.
Boys game
Creighton 3 12 6 8 — 29
Lutheran High NE 18 6 17 16 — 57
CREIGHTON (5-15): Cade Hammer 3-14 3-6 9; Brody Eggers 2-8 3-5 7; Taylor Nilson 2-4 4-7 10; Gage Burns 0-4 0-0 0; Kale Fulton 1-2 0-0 2; Charlie Rohrer 0-0 1-2 1; Sam Watermann 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-33 11-20 29.
LUTHERAN HIGH NORTHEAST (16-3): Cort McKeown 4-10 0-0 9; Micah Baumgartel 1-2 2-2 4; Champion White 2-10 0-0 6; Mason Peterson 3-5 2-2 10; Keaton Ranslem 3-9 2-3 8; Josh Rojas 5-6 0-0 11; Braden Feddern 1-2 1-3 3; Tate Collison 0-1 0-0 0; Anden Schold 1-1 3-4 6; Landon Johnson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 10-14 57.